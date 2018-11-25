Shahid Kapoor's hair-raising tales for Arjun Reddy remake - Kabir Singh

bollywood

We spotted Shahid Kapoor recently and his bearded look now appears similar to Vijay Deverakonda who starred in the original.

Kabir Singh and Shahid Kapoor

The makers of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy (2017), had to wait for the right amount of facial fuzz before kickstarting the thriller. Sasha has stayed away from his shaving kit for months to get the right look.

We spotted him recently and his bearded look now appears similar to Vijay Deverakonda who starred in the original. Sandeep Vanga who directed the Telugu version is wielding the directorial baton for the remake as well.

The original film, starring Vijay and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolves around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film.

"When we started work on the Hindi script, it was a very exciting journey. 'Kabir Singh, as the protagonist's name, came naturally, considering the character's graph," Vanga said in a statement.

"Kabir Singh has the same punch and madness of 'Arjun Reddy'," he added.

Shahid hopes the audience gives the film a lot of love. "'Arjun Reddy' was loved and appreciated. Now it is time for 'Kabir Singh'! Get 'reddy' to see him in 2019," the actor tweeted.

The film will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi and Mussoorie. "It's all about taking 'Kabir Singh' to the next level," Vanga added.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film's shoot commenced in Mumbai few days back.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 6: Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter brew brotherly love

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates