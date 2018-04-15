Shahid Kapoor's reaction to daughter Misha saying something is beautiful!

Shahid Kapoor and baby Misha are engrossed in a fun-filled conversation



Shahid Kapoor with daughter Misha Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shahidkapoor

Shahid Kapoor is a doting father and the actor has time and again said that his life has entirely changed after the arrival of his daughter, Misha Kapoor. He often mentions her in his interviews and interactions. The fitness freak actor's social media pages are flooded with baby doll, Misha's photos. Every special and priceless moment of the toddler has been captured and put out on his Instagram account. It's a delight to watch these photos.

In one of the recent photos shared by Shahid Kapoor, he wrote, "When you know. Nothing else matters." In the picture, it seems baby Misha is narrating something really interesting to her daddy, while Shahid gushes seeing her talk so enthusiastically.

Talking about the media glare on the star kids, Shahid Kapoor once told mid-day, "My daughter didn't choose this glamorous life. What's her fault?"

His face instantly lights up when he reveals that his daughter is the only one who soothes him in a "world filled with harsh critics". His new role as a father, and husband, has changed the way he looks at his priorities. "I am responsible for a woman who has left her life in Delhi to be with me. I am responsible for my daughter and must be an example for her. I have to be a good human being first, a good actor later. I've realised that this drastic shift is helping me grow as both."

