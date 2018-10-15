Shahjahanpur building collapse: Contractor arrested, FIR filed

crime

One person was killed and 14 were injured after the under-construction building collapsed on Sunday around 3:30 PM

The contractor of an under-construction building that collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur was arrested on Monday. An FIR has also been registered in the case. 'The contractor has been arrested. However, the owner hasn't been traced yet. An investigation is underway,' said Amrit Tripathi, District Magistrate.

One person was killed and 14 were injured after the under-construction building collapsed on Sunday around 3:30 PM. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were dispatched from Lucknow for assisting in the relief work.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever