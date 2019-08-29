Shailene Woodley to star in After Exile

hollywood

Shailene Woodley is cast in the role of a woman who grew up with Shia LeBeouf's character and suffered through a troubled relationship

Shailene Woodley is joining Robert De Niro and Shia LeBeouf in the crime drama After Exile. LaBeouf will play an ex-con who, after being released from prison for a murder, is trying to get back to his old life with his father (De Niro) so that they can save his younger brother from a life of drugs and crime.

According to Variety, Woodley is cast in the role of a woman who grew up with LaBeouf's character and suffered through a troubled relationship. After he leaves prison, she tries to rekindle their bond. De Niro is playing another ex-con suffering from alcoholism and guilt.

Joshua Michael Stern is directing the film. Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo have penned the script. Shooting is slated to begin in Philadelphia this November.

