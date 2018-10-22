Shakeela biopic: Richa Chadha to do belly dancing for special number

bollywood

Richa Chadha trains in belly dancing for a special dance number in Shakeela biopic

Richa Chadha and Portraying Shakeela

Portraying Shakeela on screen is as much about bringing her tumultuous journey to light as about bringing her sensuality to the fore. The makers of the Shakeela biopic, we hear, have conceptualised a special promotional number that will put the spotlight on Shakeela's sensuous avatar. To do justice to the number, Richa Chadha, who plays the sultry siren in the Indrajit Lankesh-directed biopic, is learning belly dancing.

The actor, who is currently shooting the second schedule of the movie, has been training under the tutelage of Mumbai-based belly dance instructor Shaina Lebana over the past three weeks. Known for her perfectionist streak, Chadha wants to ace the art form before the song goes on floors towards the end of the schedule.

Talking about her prep for the track, Chadha says, "The song will be part of the promotions. I have always loved learning newer forms of dance. Belly dancing is not only a graceful and attractive dance form, but is also tough to learn and adapt to. Shaina is brilliant at what she does and I'm glad to be learning under her supervision."

Also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Kannada actor Esther Noronha and Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai, the biopic will trace the journey of Shakeela, who rose to prominence in the '90s and went on to act in several adult films.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi draws inspiration from Govinda for dance number in Shakeela biopic

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates