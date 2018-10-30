Shakeela to make a cameo in her Richa Chadha-starrer biopic

bollywood

Director Indrajit Lankesh tells mid-day that Shakeela will make a cameo appearance in her biopic

Richa Chadha

In what could well be one of the most defining roles of her career, Richa Chadha has stepped into the shoes of Shakeela for the biopic on the South siren. Now, director Indrajit Lankesh tells mid-day that the former star will make a cameo appearance in the movie.

"It was my idea to bring Shakeela and Richa together in the same frame. It is the advantage of doing a film on a person who is alive. I felt that since we are doing a biopic on Shakeela, it would make people curious to know what she is like at this point in time. So, we decided to incorporate the sequence," says Lankesh, who is currently shooting with Chadha and Shakeela in Bengaluru.

Ask him if it was difficult to convince the senior actor, and he says, "She treated it like just another character. Shakeela has been extensively involved with the filmmaking process, and has given tips to Richa on her body language and diction."

