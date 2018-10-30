Search

Shakeela to make a cameo in her Richa Chadha-starrer biopic

Oct 30, 2018, 08:26 IST | Mohar Basu

Director Indrajit Lankesh tells mid-day that Shakeela will make a cameo appearance in her biopic

Shakeela to make a cameo in her Richa Chadha-starrer biopic
Richa Chadha

In what could well be one of the most defining roles of her career, Richa Chadha has stepped into the shoes of Shakeela for the biopic on the South siren. Now, director Indrajit Lankesh tells mid-day that the former star will make a cameo appearance in the movie.

"It was my idea to bring Shakeela and Richa together in the same frame. It is the advantage of doing a film on a person who is alive. I felt that since we are doing a biopic on Shakeela, it would make people curious to know what she is like at this point in time. So, we decided to incorporate the sequence," says Lankesh, who is currently shooting with Chadha and Shakeela in Bengaluru.

Shakeela

Ask him if it was difficult to convince the senior actor, and he says, "She treated it like just another character. Shakeela has been extensively involved with the filmmaking process, and has given tips to Richa on her body language and diction."

Also read: Shakeela biopic: Richa Chadha to do belly dancing for special number

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

richa chadhabollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Watch Richa Chadha make an eco-friendly tree Ganesha

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK