Shakira's sizzling customed Super Bowl jacket to go up for charity

Colombian singer Shakira will auction the golden jacket she wore in February's Super Bowl LIV performance in Miami, to help feed people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The proceeds of the auction will go to charities like Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

She recently tweeted: "Shak's accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE by donating her custom-made gold jacket — worn at the Super Bowl LIV HT Show — to the @allinchallenge auction! The winning bidder also gets to meet Shak at a future show! All proceeds to battle food insecurity. https://allinchallenge.in/Shakira."

The web description on the auction page, it reads: "One lucky winner will take home her custom-made jacket from the finale of her Super Bowl LIV performance with Jennifer Lopez in Miami. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of history from this performance and a piece of history from one of the most successful music artists of our time. Shakira wants to meet you at an upcoming show and present the jacket to you in person! 100% of the money raised through this [auction] will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry."

