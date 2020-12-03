Shakti Kapoor: I called up to say I want to be in Coolie No. 1 but it was too late

The trailer of the new Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, just dropped in recently and fans have suddenly become nostalgic about watching the original 25 years back. That one, also directed by David Dhawan, starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Also, the comedy had actors like Kader Khan, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Shakti Kapoor in crucial roles. Talking of Shakti Kapoor, his collaborations with David Dhawan go a long way, right from his first film as a director in 1989, Taaqatwar, to Main Tera Hero in 2014.

In an interview with Times of India, the actor spoke about the new film, wanting to be a part of it and how it was too late. He said, "I can't wait for December 25 to see Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1'. I am going to see the film soonest. David is a maker who won't leave his film until he is satisfied in all respects."

He added, "So we can rest assured that it must be a nice film. Plus, I am sure he will have some surprise in this one- something different from the original that he made 25 years ago." He also revealed he was keen to be in the remake as well but it was too late.

He revealed, "I would have done any role for David and I always will. I've seen Varun grow, he is such an intense actor who has a range if you have seen 'Badlapur' and 'October'." Sharing a few more anecdotes, the actor talked about his bond and relationship with David Dhawan.

He stated, "I even did David's first film 'Taaqatwar' (1989). He was a year junior to me at the FTII and he was a very handsome boy then. I think I will never forget the scene which we shot at Juhu Beach wherein they all desert me and I am left near the Shivaji statue."

Dhawan and Kapoor have worked together in films like Aankhen, Andaz, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Jodi No. 1, Chal Mere Bhai, and Main Tera Hero.

