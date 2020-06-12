Shakti Kapoor: Won't work for now, won't allow Shraddha to resume work too

The world had virtually come to a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic. India, too, saw the shut down of businesses and daily life, and it's only after over two months of lockdown that the country is trying to get back on track.

With Unlock 1.0 underway, people across the country, and in Mumbai, are trying to step out and resume their daily activities, albeit in a controlled manner. Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, however, isn't too sure about resuming work and thinks he will wait a while. Sharing this with ETimes, Kapoor said, "I will not go out and work for now, nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don't think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won't let my children out for now."

While he says he knows work is important, he believes it's more important to take care of oneself. Shakti Kapoor added, "I know work is important but not at the cost of one's life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside."

Well, we wonder if Shraddha Kapoor shares the same thoughts as dad Shakti Kapoor?

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Malang 2, a Mohit Suri film. On the other hand, she also has a film with Ranbir Kapoor coming up that has been directed by Luv Ranjan. This film will release on March 26 next year.

