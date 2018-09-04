Shakti Kapoor's family rings in his 68th birthday with a surprise lunch; See pics

bollywood

Shakti Kapoor's birthday celebrations also saw veteran singer Asha Bhosle in attendance

Shakti Kapoor and his family

The Kapoors marked Shakti's 68th birthday yesterday with a surprise lunch that saw veteran singer Asha Bhosle in attendance. Shraddha's brother Siddhant tells mid-day that the family gathered at a Juhu hotel to enjoy a noon of celebration. "Shraddha and I brought many cakes for dad. Shraddha ordered for a special 'Crime Master Gogo' cake for him. He was thrilled."

Shakti tells mid-day that Bhosle's presence was special for him. "It was sweet of Ashatai to come. She got a bottle of perfume for me, and Shraddha and Ashatai sang for me. My wife [Shivangi] and children organised the surprise lunch at the nth hour. I was expecting it to be an intimate lunch with just the four of us, but it turned out to be a huge party." The proud father also took the day to mark the success of Shraddha's film, Stree. "She was exhausted because she's been working day and night," says the concerned father.

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Story

