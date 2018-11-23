Shakti Mohan brings a dance war to the web

television

Dance battles, jamming sessions and conversations with international faculty to be part of Shakti Mohan's upcoming digital offering that will be derived from a three-day event that begins today

Shakti Mohan

Having ventured into production only earlier this year with Break A Leg - a comedy that saw celebrities like Aparshakti Khurrana and Mallika Dua, among others give a go at professional dance styles - Shakti Mohan is set with her second digital offering. With the choreographer's three-day dance event NSXP, kicking off today, Mohan found in the line-up of events, sufficient fodder to create her next digital series.

Talking to mid-day about the event that's open to dancers across the country, Mohan says she has international teachers like Jaja Vankova coming in to train her student. "People from the Hip-Hop world are crazy about Jaja. She was coming for [dance reality show] Dance Plus and that's when I knew I had to have her teach my students. Our show will feature Raghav [Juyal] interviewing Jaja and me as we discuss women representing dance, and how we've evolved across our individual cultures."

Another part of her offering, she reveals, will give viewers an insight into how dance battles work. "Not many here [India] know how underground dance battles take place. So, we will be showcasing that too." Her camp will have students learn 15 different styles, including popping, swag and beat killing.

