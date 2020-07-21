Shakuntala Devi Song: Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi encourages kids to not be scared of math

The makers of Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi just dropped the first song from the film titled Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi, in which Vidya Balan tries to encourage her students to not be scared of mathematics through a spunky song.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, this 'Math Song' features Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, teaching math to the kids. The lyrics of the song have been penned by noted lyricist Vayu. Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020, in more than 200 countries and territories.

Watch the video of Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi below:

The song, titled Pass Nahin to Fail Nahin, was launched by Vidya Balan at a virtual event. Vidya Balan essays the role of the math wizard Shakuntala Devi, famously known as the 'human computer'.

Around 5,000 students of DAV schools and colleges, from over 100 cities participated in the virtual event. In addition to participating in the song launch they also took part in a fun interactive session with the actor.

"I am very excited to launch the first song from Shakuntala Devi – the movie, with 5,000 students of DAV schools and colleges, from over 100 cities! Aptly titled – Pass Nahi to Fail Nahi, this song is really close to my heart as it brings out an interesting way to interact with numbers and tries to drive away the math phobia that many experience in a very fun and peppy way. It felt incredible to share the platform with young minds over a fun and exciting virtual session! A different yet amazing experience as we embrace the new normal. I really hope that the audience will continue to shower love and praise on this song as much as they appreciated the trailer," shared Vidya Balan, who will be seen in and as Shakuntala Devi.

After the virtual song launch, the students also got the chance to interact with Vidya Balan about their relationship and experiences with mathematics.

In a recent interview, Anupama Banerji, Shakuntala Devi's real-life daughter, shared, "Ajay (Abhaya Kumar) - my husband, and I felt an instant connection with Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani - and knew we could trust them with capturing the essence and spirit of my incredible mother! We are thrilled that Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia took up the project and gave it life. Ajay and I couldn't have asked for better producers. I am also glad that I had the opportunity to significantly input into the development of the script - because while my mother's love and passion for maths is well-known, she was also multifaceted - always wanting to do new things, travel to new places, live life to the fullest!"

Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles, and is all set to stream exclusively on July 31 only on Amazon Prime Video.

