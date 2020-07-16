Shakuntala Devi Trailer Review: 5 things that have got us excited about the Vidya Balan-starrer

Starring Vidya Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi, aka the 'human computer', Anu Menon's directorial delves deep into the amazing life and times of India's math genius. Also starring Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amit Sadh among others, Shakuntala Devi is all set to release on July 31 only on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer of the film was recently released, and it seemed like quite a fun and exhilarating ride! Vidya Balan, as usual, is in her element, doing what she does best - get right into the skin of her character! We simply can't wait what Balan and all the others have in store for us. So what about the trailer has got us excited about the film? Here goes!

Vidya Balan shines as Shakuntala Devi

Is there anything Vidya Balan can't do? The actress brings Shakuntala Devi to life on the screen. Apart from the uncanny resemblance with the math genius, Vidya Balan has paid perfect attention to the minutest details and made the character her own. There's no one else we can think of who could play the 'human computer' better than the fabulous Vidya Balan!

The light moments

Even a biopic about a math genius can be funny! Shakuntala Devi comes with its fair share of drama, fights, and, of course, hilarity. Take for instance, when a young Shakuntala Devi tells her father that she would like to go to school, and her father asks her, "What will school teach you? You'll teach the school!" It's simple, sweet, and will surely make you chuckle.

Vidya and Sanya's relationship

Sanya Malhotra plays Shakuntala Devi's daughter in the film. Granted her relationship with her mum is shown to be quite volatile and serious, there are also moments when the mother-daughter bond shines through. It's a fresh pairing, and one that will exceed all expectations, considering both Balan and Malhotra are such stellar actors.

Some amazing actors

Besides Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra, we have Jisshu Sengupta, who plays Shakuntala Devi's husband, and then we have Amit Sadh, who is dashing as always. A substantial film requires substantial actors, and we must say, Shakuntala Devi doesn't disappoint in this regard. We can't wait to see what these actors bring to the table!

'Why be normal when you can be amazing?'

That's the one questions that everyone will leave with after the film is over. Why be normal when you can do extraordinary things and stand out from the crowd? Why not just be the amazing self that you are or can be? This is the question Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi asks of her daughter in the film, and we can't agree more with her!

Watch the trailer of Shakuntala Devi below:

Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. The film is all set to release on July 31, 2020, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you as excited about Shakuntala Devi as we are?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news