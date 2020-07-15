Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya Balan is impressive as the 'human computer'

Vidya Balan will soon be seen in the avatar of India's math genius, popularly known as the 'human computer'. Yes, we're talking about none other than the incredible Shakuntala Devi and Balan's upcoming film is based on her.

The makers of Shakuntala Devi just dropped the trailer of the film and it looks quite exciting! Starring Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, Amit Sadh and others, Shakuntala Devi is a tale of trials and triumphs of our very own mathematics genius.

Watch the trailer of Shakuntala Devi below:

Shakuntala Devi will take a deep dive into the life of the renowned math genius who was also known as the 'human computer' because of her astonishing calculation skills.

Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. The film is all set to release on July 31 only on Amazon Prime Video.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news