Vidya Balan's many avatars in and as Shakuntala Devi

Amazon Prime Video today released the poster of the much-awaited biographical drama - Shakuntala Devi, making its global premiere exclusively on the service on 31st July.

A witty, eccentric, child prodigy - Shakuntala Devi, was admired by many. Popularly known as 'The Human-Computer', Shakuntala Devi lived life on her own terms. In the movie, Vidya Balan will be seen donning the many avatars of the mathematical wizard across eras - a young girl who left her hometown to be celebrated in London for her computational prowess, the stylish genius and her journey to motherhood. Amazon Prime Video celebrates the legend this 31st July!

Vidya Balan also took to her Instagram to share the above poster and wrote, "Only 12 x 3 x 10 minutes to go for the trailer! Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31 [sic]." She also shared another post, asking fans to solve a mathematical puzzle and stand a chance to view the trailer of Shakuntala Devi before the world. Take a look at her post:

Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra (Dangal, Badhaai Ho), who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi's daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Jisshu Sengupta (Mardaani 2) and Amit Sadh (Breathe, Kai Po Che) in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

