Shammi Kapoor's song Aaj Kal Tere Mere to be recreated in Kunal Kemmu-starrer Lootcase

Even as the debate over reboots of classic numbers continues, the makers of Lootcase have revisited the yesteryear chartbuster, Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, from the Shammi Kapoor-starrer Brahmachari (1968). However, director Rajesh Krishnan explains at the outset that they have not tampered with the Shankar Jaikishan composition. "We have incorporated the entire track, as it is, in the film," he clarifies.



Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz in the song

The recently dropped teaser of the Kunal Kemmu-starrer sees the protagonist's adventures after he discovers a suitcase filled with hard cash. As his obsession with the suitcase piques the curiosity of those around him, the Mohammed Rafi ditty plays in the background. "Aaj Kal Tere Mere has quirk written all over it, especially when you use it in today's context. In the case of Lootcase, it helped us amplify the madness of the plot," explains the director.

