Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt to be among first actors to begin work?

Almost 10 days after the state government allowed the resumption of shoot, filmmakers are vigilantly charting the way forward, in adherence with the guidelines. mid-day has learnt that amongst the first stars to return to work will be Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have approximately four days' patchwork left on their ambitious period drama, Shamshera.

A source informs, "The film's principal shoot was complete when the lockdown was announced. Director Karan Malhotra and his team utilised the stay-at-home period by beginning the post-production work. As their next step of action, Karan and Yash Raj Films' [YRF] head honcho Aditya Chopra have decided to film the remaining portion inside the YRF studio with limited crew, keeping the logistics and safety precautions in mind. The shoot dates have yet to be determined as the makers are awaiting an approval from the Producers' Guild. They have also sought the permission of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees to enable daily wagers to resume work on the project."

mid-day reached out to Yash Raj Films, which did not respond until the time of going to press.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news