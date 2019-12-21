Shanaya Kapoor's Bali vacay with her BFFs looks super fun and fabulous!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most followed star kids in Bollywood and her photos and videos keep going viral on the internet. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter sure is a social media celebrity, and everyone is waiting with bated breath to see if she makes her Bollywood debut anytime soon.

Recently, Shanaya went on a vacation to Bali with her BFFs and their photos and videos from the gorgeous destination quickly went viral. Check out a few photos that Shanaya's fan clubs shared below:

Looks like Shanaya and her girl gang had gone to Bali to celebrate one of their birthdays. Doesn't Shanaya Kapoor look stunning in her beachwear? The star kid can be seen wearing a hot pink crop top and white hot shorts for the outing, while the rest of her friends look beach-ready in swimwear.

View this post on Instagram Lovely girls â¤ï¸ . #shanayakapoor A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@_shanayakapoor_2) onDec 17, 2019 at 11:17am PST

Another photo shows the girls lounging about on a mattress outside on the grass. Shanaya and her girls seem to have had a chill time in Bali.

Here, Shanaya and her friends look to be out for a meal and all of them look quite stylish and ready to take on the town!

Wow, Shanaya Kapoor sure looks good on camera! Looks like Shanaya had a ball going clubbing with her friends while in Bali.

In other news, Shanaya Kapoor recently represented India at the prestigious Le Bal des Debutantes 2019 in Paris. Dad Sanjay Kapoor accompanied Shanaya at the event. Shanaya wore a Lecoanet Hemant gown for her big day.

Sanjay Kapoor spoke in a previous interview about his daughter being chosen for the prestigious event. He said, "It feels great that my daughter has been chosen to represent India. I will be escorting her down the stairs, and her first dance will be with me."

