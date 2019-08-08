Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke: Motivating each other to do our best

television

Shantanu Maheshwari and girlfriend Nityaami Shirke have made a great start on Nach Baliye 9

Nityaami Shirke had shared this photo on her Instagram account. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nityaami.shirke

Actor, dancer, and choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari and girlfriend Nityaami Shirke have made a great start on Nach Baliye 9. The two, who teamed up for the ALTBalaji show, Medically Yours, have professed their love for each other on the dance reality show.

The duo says, "At the moment, we are in the getting to know each other phase. We are both easy-going and chilled out individuals. We love adventure. In fact, it was these qualities that brought us together."

Nityaami has been nursing a knee injury, which she sustained during the rehearsals. "We are hoping to turn around the situation as much as we can. We are motivating each other to do our best," they chorus in unison. "Nach Baliye is not only about dance, but also about the chemistry between couples as well as their relationship stance."

Bollywood is their favourite dance style. "We do that the best and we totally enjoy it," they say.

