Sharad Kelkar on Saif Ali Khan's comments on Tanhaji: He didn't mean it

Just a few days after the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and a few days before the release of Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan said in an interview that he knew what was being shown in the aforementioned period drama was not history. He also went on to say that there was no concept of India until the British gave it one. At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, when asked Ajay Devgn about his comments, he joked about how he went to Khan's home and broke his legs.

And now, the actor who essayed the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sharad Kelkar, has spoken about Khan's comments. Speaking to Times of India, he said, "I think Saif didn't mean it otherwise. The comment was blown out of proportion. A journalist had questioned me the same and I told her that you called Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Shivaji, but others might not like it because a certain designation is given to him, similarly, if Saif said something casually, it has been taken out of context."

He added, "I've had interactions with Saif and I find him a very cool guy. Maybe people shouldn't blow out things as it affects the star majorly when they get trolled on social media." Kelkar's performance was praised a lot and a lot of critics went on to say and write that it would be difficult to imagine any other actor in this role if a film on his life is made in the future.

The actor will reunite with Devgn for another drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is slated to release on August 14, 2020!

