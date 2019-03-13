Sharad Malhotra: I have got married seven or eight times on-screen, but this is going to be real

television

Ssharad Malhotra is getting hitched to Ripci Bhatia, a Delhi-based fashion designer, next month

Ssharad Malhotra

His female fans might be a bit upset with the news, but it's true that Television actor Sharad Malhotra, is getting hitched to Ripci Bhatia, a Delhi-based fashion designer, next month. The two were introduced to each other by Ssharad's sister, who is a designer herself. Preparations for the big, fat Punjabi wedding are already on in full swing. And it all started with a puja at his residence in Kolkata.

The wedding will take place in the third week of April in Mumbai. And it's expected to be a gala affair with celebrations spread over two days — all with haldi, mehendi and sangeet, followed by a gurdwara wedding the next day and Hindu pheras in the evening. "I am a bit nervous, but that's obvious. In the last 12 years, I have got married seven or eight times on screen, but this is going to be real. So, I'd say, I am more excited now (laughs). My parents are also very happy. What more could I ask for? My mother and sister have already started planning for the functions. Since Ripci is a Sikhni, there will be dholwallahs playing at our wedding. I have also arranged for a top line-up of DJs, one of whom is a friend from Kolkata. My mom, dad, sister and brother-in-law will all shake a leg that day. Friends from the TV fraternity will definitely be a part of my wedding functions in Mumbai."

'It's going to be an English-themed reception'

The actor, who has always come across as marriage-phobic, added, "I do believe that marriages are made in heaven. I have had two relationships before. For me, a commitment was never an issue. But whenever the topic of marriage cropped up, I'd start stepping back. Though there have been a lot of accusations, I have had great regard for my exes even after the relationship ended. This time, I'd call myself plain lucky to have found a partner and a friend in Ripci. It's her simplicity that attracted me the most. She never asked any question about my past relationships. Also, I realised, it was time I settled down. I can't keep running away from marriage all my life, can I? So, I decided to take the plunge. Ripci is beautiful, independent and the most level-headed person I have ever met. Given our work schedule, timing is always a matter of concern, which leads to a lot of problems. I am glad Ripci understands the daily grind of an actor. "

Any special wedding gift he has chosen for Ripci? To this, the actor said, "I am the best gift for her (laughs)." When quizzed about his honeymoon plans, Sharad said, "While I love the hills, Ripci loves the sea. So, we are yet to finalise our honeymoon destination (laughs). After the wedding, I'll be back to work. Maybe, we will plan something in the next few months."

Also Read: Has Muskaan actor Sharad Malhotra tied the knot? See Photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates