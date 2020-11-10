Mirzapur 2 actor Anjum Sharma reveals how he landed up the role

In a surprise package towards the grand finale of Mirzapur's Season 2, an unlikely guy saved Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi). The creators left us with no context, building the intrigue for season 3 which will kick off in 2021. In an attempt to find answers to social media's most asked question these days - Sharad ne Kaleen ko kyun bachaya, mid-day caught up with actor Anjum Sharma, who plays Sharad in the hit Amazon Prime series.

Ask him how the series happened to him and he says, "I bagged this role as soon as I came to know about the casting. My director contacted me and offered me Sharad's role. The story line was complex, layered and I was also made aware that although I would be introduced in season 1, my character would play a significant role from season 2. The project was good, the structure of the scenes were complete, and I really liked it overall. So I took the challenge and I seized the opportunity. I was always aware that my character Sharad would be introduced in season 1 but will play a significant role in season 2 onwards. That being said, I was excited to take this up because of the complexity and dramatics involved."

In ways Season 2's ending gives the sense that he could be replacing Divyendu Sharma (Munna) after the big save of the finale. "I really don't know if I will be replacing him but, there are a lot of similarities between the characters played by Pankaj Tripathi and me as Sharad. These two put together can bring about major power shifts and give a different boost to the show making it dramatic. The response is overwhelming and the audience is impatient to know what will happen next or what Sharad will do next. I believe that fans are somewhere aware that the next season will be a lot more dramatic. I've come across fans who have changed their looks to match Sharad's and it feels great knowing how they are approaching the character both, physically and emotionally."

There is a new trend on social media after " Kattapa Ne Baahubali ko Kyun Maara". These days it's "Sharad ne Kaleen Ko Kyon bachaya"? So what's the reason really? With a smile, he says, "There was a time when I wanted to know ''Kattapa Ne Bahubali ko kyun maara'' and now that I am playing a role that has created the same curiosity and drama, I totally relate to it.

When I read the scene in the script I too couldn't stop thinking..why? My character is a surprise factor and this is exactly what the show is all about - surprises, uncertainty, drama, etc that keeps our audience on the edge and wanting for more."

