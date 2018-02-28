Sharad Pawar amends stand on quota, seeks separate category for poor farmers

Says this will ensure that the economically-deprived ones get the much-needed benefits without disturbing the existing quota for socially backward classes



After getting slammed for advocating reservation in jobs, politics and education on the basis of economic backwardness, in his recent interview with MNS president Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar amended his viewpoint on the sensitive subject. He has now suggested that a new category of farmers could be created so that economically-deprived people get a much-needed quota without disturbing the current quota given to socially backward classes.

'I was misinterpreted'

Pawar told a crowded media conference yesterday that his answer to a rapid-fire question by Raj was "grossly misinterpreted" by people in general and the press in particular. "I expected a learned lot in the public to understand my position on reservations. In an interview, you cannot speak at length on a particular subject; so, let me explain what my stand is," he said.

The former CM said he was a proponent of the Mandal Commission report, which he had implemented when he headed a government in Maharashtra. "Ours was the first state to implement the commission's report, much before the other states, which witnessed agitations over the recommendations," he added. "As CM of Maharashtra, I implemented a quota for women. Such decisions should suffice to prove that I'm not what I'm reported to be."

Pawar's interview with Raj received unprecedented traction in social and political circles last week. His statement on quota got him flak because it was pursued to be an advocacy for communities like Maratha (NCP's prime vote bank), which has been demanding a quota in jobs and education.

One more category?

Clarifying his position further, Pawar said economic backwardness should be considered as a parameter for offering quota to communities and castes that are not currently given any benefit. The former Union agriculture minister said the burning issue could be resolved if a suggestion he'd received (from some experts) — that a separate category of farmers be created for a nationwide policy — was implemented. "The number of small farmers that are economically backward is enormous in this country. Farming is a community largely dependent on rain water. There is no guaranteed irrigation for 72 per cent farmers in Maharashtra, and other states are no different. The land holding of these farmers is less than two hectares. They can be given quota on the basis of their weaker economic status," he said. Pawar exhorted the Shiv Sena to support the demand. "I wish the Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) asks his men to pursue the demand and quit the (BJP) government if the demand is not met."

