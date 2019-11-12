Sharad Pawar holds key to new government in Maharashtra

By Tuesday afternoon it became clear that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) boss Sharad Pawar held key to forming the new government on association with the Congress and Shiv Sena which wouldn't produce numbers last evening before the governor because the two Congress failed to give it a letter of support. The Raj Bhavan har invited the NCP to form the government after turning down Sena's request for extending the time for submitting its list of MLAs. The parties are trying to avoid enforcement of the President's Rule.

Congress is averse to supporting the Sena but the NCP is trying to convince the partner to get in the new formation. Congress president asked AICC leaders from Delhi to visit Mumbai for holding talks with Pawar who was given all rights by his party MLAs to discuss the next course.

In the meanwhile, the Sena has decided to approach the Supreme Court (SC) to demand justice against the governor's alleged discrimination in allotting it less time for submitting the list of supporting cast.

It would be interesting to see whether the NCP gets all the numbers required by 8.30 pm today. The chances of Congress getting the governor's invite are remote. Sources said that the governor has sent Delhi a status report which was interpreted as a recommendation for the President's Rule. The rumours were immediately denied by the Raj Bhavan.

