Sharad Pawar to Maharashtra government: Take up flood relief at war-level
Pawar said that he hoped CM Fadnavis would address the concerns raised by him on priority and resolve them before the model code of conduct for Maharashtra Assembly polls comes into effect
On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and asked his government to take rescue and relief efforts at war-level to compensate and rehabilitate those hit by unprecedented floods in several parts of Maharashtra.
à¤¤à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¥Âà¤³à¥Â à¤²à¤µà¤Âà¤°à¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤®à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¨ à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¤¸à¥Âà¤¤à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¤£à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¦à¤°à¥Âà¤¶à¤¨à¤¾à¤¸ à¤Âà¤£à¥Âà¤¨ à¤¦à¥Âà¤£à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¥Â à¤®à¥Â à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤¤à¥Â. à¤¤à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¥Âà¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤Âà¥Âà¤·à¤¾à¤¤à¥Âà¤² à¤µà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¥Âà¤ à¤¨à¥Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤Âà¤¸à¤¹ à¤Âà¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤®à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¨ à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¬à¤¾à¤§à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤µà¤¿à¤§ à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¤£à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¥Âà¤¦à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¦à¤° à¤Âà¥Âà¤²à¥Â.@CMOMaharashtra #MaharashtraFloods pic.twitter.com/IICQuZgK00— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) August 20, 2019
Pawar also asked the state government to provide basic amenities at the earliest to flood-affected people in places such as Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune and other areas. The 78-year-old politician took to social networking site Twitter and said that he has requested the Chief Minister to take efforts at war-level to bring on track those hit by the unprecedented flood crisis across the state.
Pawar, who is also a former Union minister also said that he hoped CM Fadnavis would address the concerns raised by him on priority and resolve them before the model code of conduct for Maharashtra Assembly polls which are due in September-October comes into effect.
Also Read: Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra floods: This must be declared a National Disaster
Sharad Pawar further said that he had raised some issues on August 14 during his visit to flood-ravaged Kolhapur district and observed that the cabinet sub-committee had taken some policy decisions on those. But he also said that some of the demands were partially considered and there were some flaws.
For the meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar was accompanied by the party's Maharashtra unit head Jayant Patil, MP Sunil Tatkare, senior leader Dilip Walse-Patil among others.
In response to the floods in Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis said that over 19,000 homes which were damaged or destroyed due to the floods will be rebuilt under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). He also said that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 24,000 for rented accommodation to people in rural areas and Rs 36,000 in urban centres to live until their new homes are ready under PMAY.
Also Read: Floods in Maharashtra: Free ration, crop loan waivers for affected
The state government also offered free ration to the affected people for the next three months. Fadnavis also announced that the loans on flood-affected crops up to one hectare shall be waived off while the farmers who have not availed of any loans will get triple the normal compensation for the crop losses suffered by them due to flood in several parts of the state.
Just a few days ago, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his ministers donated their one-month salary towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. According to one of the ministers, the amount will be used for providing relief and facilitating rehabilitation of those affected by floods in Maharashtra.
With inputs from PTI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad, Thane, Pune and several districts of Maharashtra have been reeling under flood due to incessant rainfall since the beginning of August. With the flood-like situation in several parts of Maharashtra, rescue and relief operation are underway in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Raigad which are heavily affected
-
In order to tackle the situation in the flood-affected districts of Maharashtra, a large number of troops from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard have been deployed to facilitate rescue and relief operations in concert with the NDRF and SDRF.
-
In pic: Indian Naval teams prepare for deployment in flooded areas of Sangli, Kolhapur, and Raigad in Maharashtra
-
The Maharashtra Government has opened a Joint Operations Center at Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area, Pune for coordinating the relief and rescue operations which are being carried out by the armed forces in Maharashtra, and also the states of Kerala and Karnataka which have been hit badly by the rains.
-
In an unfortunate tragedy, a boat carrying over 30 people during the rescue operations in Maharashtra capsized, leaving 10 people, including a toddler dead and six people missing. The incident took place on Thursday morning at the backwaters of the Krishna river in Bramhanal village in Palus taluka, which is around 25 kilometres away from the Sangli district in Maharashtra.
-
Ten teams of the Indian Army from Mumbai are also on the ground for the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. The teams have been specially deployed to rescue people from the flood-hit regions of Kolhapur, Sangli and Raigad district.
-
In pic: Indian Army personnel carry a man through the flooded streets of Sangli during rescue operations in the region
-
According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), more than 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and 2900 people from flood-affected Sangli district were rescued on Tuesday (August 6).
-
In pic: An Indian Army personnel carries a newborn baby rescued from the flood-hit region of Sangli district.
-
On Thursday (August 8), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded deployment of five additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected regions of Maharashtra after he conducted an aerial survey of the areas
-
In pic: Indian Army personnel prepare a boat before deployment in the flooded areas of Sangli and its adjoining areas.
-
In pic: A birds-eye view of the footage of the flood-hit areas of Sangli district in Maharashtra from Indian Air Force chopper Mi-17. Pic/Faizan Khan
Parts of Maharashtra is facing flood-like situation due to incessant rains. A large number of troops from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard have been deployed along with the NDRF and SDRF teams to carry out rescue and relief operations in Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad, Thane, and Pune districts that have been hit severely by the downpour (Picture courtesy/NDRF, sourced by Suraj Ojha and Suresh Karkera)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
What will happen once Chandrayaan 2 lands on the moon?