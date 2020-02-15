Share a gym with Taapsee Pannu

Even as she shoots for Haseen Dillruba in Haridwar, Taapsee Pannu has begun training for Rashmi Rocket that sees her as an athlete from Kutch. Over the past month, the actor has been working out at the gymnasium of the local college, Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, to build a lean frame for the Akarsh Khurana-directed sports drama. Now, mid-day has learnt that the college faculty has decided to rechristen the gym to Taapsee Pannu Health and Fitness Gymnasium.

A source close to the actor reveals, "Taapsee has been spending most of her time at the gym, as she is juggling the shoot and the prep for her next. On Thursday, she was invited for a meeting with the college officials where they shared the news with her. Taapsee was surprised at the honour. She hopes that the latest development inspires local girls to take a keen interest in physical fitness."

