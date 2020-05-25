Share list of 125 Shramik trains, Piyush Goyal tells Uddhav Thackarey

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday questioned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on a list of 125 Shramik Special trains requested by the Maharashtra government to transport stranded migrant workers and said a list of only 46 trains was received by the railways.

In one of a series of tweets on May 24-25 night, Goyal said: "Where is the list of 125 trains from Maharashtra? As of 2 am, received list of only 46 trains of which five are to West Bengal and Odisha, which cannot operate due to cyclone Amphan. We are notifying only 41 trains for today despite being prepared for 125."

His remarks came amid a war of words between the two over a television news report wherein the Maharashtra government claimed to have given a list of 200 trains to the Railways.

Earlier on Sunday night, Goyal said: "Uddhav (Thackeray)ji, hope you are healthy and good luck for your good health. Tomorrow, we are ready to deliver 125 Shramik Special trains from Maharashtra. You told that you have a list of workers ready. So, you are requested to share all information, such as where the trains will run, the list of passengers according to the trains, their medical certificate and where the trains are to go; please give all the information to the General Manager of Central Railway in the next hour so that we can plan the timings of the trains."

He said that hopefully, after arriving at the railway station as before, trains do not have to go back empty.

"I would like to assure you that the trains you need will be available," Goyal said.

Goyal kept on asking the Chief Minister at regular intervals during the night to provide the list of 125 Shramik trains to be run from the western state.

Goyal tweeted: "Sadly, it has been 2.30 hours but the Maharashtra government has been unable to give the required information about tomorrow's planned 125 trains to the GM of Central Railway. Planning takes time and we do not want trains to stand empty at the stations; so it's impossible to plan without full details."

He added that he expects the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Government to "fully cooperate in the efforts made for the benefit of migrant labourers".

