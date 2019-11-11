Sharif's travel to London for treatment faces 'no-fly list' glitch

Lahore: Ailing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif may not travel to London on Sunday for treatment as government delayed removal of his name from the no-fly list. The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo agreed on Friday to go to the United Kingdom for the treatment, heeding doctors' advice and accepting his family's request. He was scheduled to leave for London on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Sunday morning.

"The government could not remove Sharif's name from the no fly-list (Exist Control List-ECL) as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman was not available to issue no objection certificate in this case," a government official told PTI.

He said the officials of the NAB have also sought Sharif's medical reports. The official said that as a special case, the government might remove his name from the ECL enabling Sharif to catch his flight at 9am on Sunday otherwise this matter would be taken up on Monday.

