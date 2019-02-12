Sharman Joshi: Fauji Calling acknowledges soldiers' contribution

bollywood

Fauji Calling, directed by Aaryaan Saxena, will tell the story of a soldier's family who has sacrificed his life in the line of duty

Sharman Joshi

Sharman Joshi says his forthcoming film Fauji Calling is an acknowledgement of what soldiers contribute to the society and the country. "Fauji Calling is a film that I am extremely excited about. It's the celebration or the acknowledgment of what the soldiers contribute to our society and to the country and in effect, what would a soldier possibly expect from the society towards him and his family is largely what this film is based on," Sharman said on Monday.

The film, directed by Aaryaan Saxena, will tell the story of a soldier's family who has sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The Hate Story 3 actor says he is looking forward to start work on the film.

"This is the script that I have been really looking forward to work on and I am glad that we are now very close to starting work on this so, I am looking forward to this journey," he said.

Fauji Calling also stars Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Mugdha Godse and Zarina Wahab. It is being produced by Ovez Productions, Causeway Media Network Pvt Ltd and Running Horses Studio Pvt Ltd.

