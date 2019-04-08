Shashank Vyas: It was amazing to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali

television

Television actor Shashank Vyas' fanboy moment with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Shashank Vyas with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Telly actor Shashank Vyas, who is playing the title role in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop had gone for a three-day break to Rishikesh, where he bumped into filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the resort he was staying in and his happiness knew no bounds. Shashank even took to Instagram to post his pictures with the filmmaker and aptly captioned it as, "#nocaptionneeded [sic]"

Shashank Vyas talking about his meeting with Bhansali said, "It was so amazing to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I have always been a huge fan and I was amazed to see that he is such a nice human being too, besides being a great filmmaker. He is so humble and down to earth. I love all his films including Devdas and Hum Dl iDe Chuke Sanam.". Many of Shashank's fan commented that the Balika Vadhu actor's post and wrote that he should get a chance to work with Bhansali soon.

The actor also took to his Instagram to share pictures from his holiday in Rishikesh:

