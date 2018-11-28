television

Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor Shashank Vyas reveals his birthday plans

Shashank Vyas

While others may love planning exotic parties and bashes for their birthdays, actor Shashank Vyas will be celebrating his birthday by going to MahaKaal, his hometown in Ujjain on the 30th of November.

The actor, who is playing the title role in the show Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop on Colors, says that birthdays have always been about family for him. "Birthdays are always special. I remember my mother all the time and feel her blessings daily, but I make sure to spend some time alone with my thoughts of her on this day. I would also like to mention that my father is my support system. I have been given a lot of independence as an individual and I feel blessed and want to thank God for everything this birthday," he says.

The show is doing really well and his fans are loving every episode. He has fans from all over the world who have sent him gifts as well. "I love my audience and every actor likes to be appreciated for his work. I want to thank my fans for their birthday wishes and amazing gifts. I will cherish each one," he says.

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, which has a "bold and hard-hitting" concept. The show, which premiered on Colors in May as an attempt to break the shackles of traditionalism when it comes to set roles of men and women in the Indian society, also features actress Donal Bisht of Ek Deewaana Tha fame.

