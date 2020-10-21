Shashank Vyas shares his new poem 'Kab Tak?', says it's time our Lakshmis became Kaalis

Shashank Vyas was devastated by the recent Hathras case, where a 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men, and he realised that it's time women stood up for themselves and fought to protect themself. This case and the others that happened in Buxar, Jhansi, and Gumla, made him question "Kab Tak?" and the poet in him pushed him to write about it.

He said, "Every day there is at least one rape case that gets reported. It's every day. And I think now we should stop saying things like 'strict action should be taken against the accused', or 'make it a fast track case', or cite examples of other countries where a rape accused is killed. Enough of all that now."

Kab Tak? is Shashank's most ambitious project and the actor tried to make it a full package by creating a video, adding narration and music in it. The video is a perfect blend of powerful music and hard-hitting words, which will definitely push every woman to teach these monsters a lesson.

Through his poem, Shashank wants the women of the country to fight for their safety and honour. He said, "Once the women or girls of our country become daring enough to beat the s**t out of those monsters, believe me, no one will ever think of doing something like that to a woman even in their dreams. We are not in the time of Mahabharat, where Krishna comes to save Draupadi. Today girls don't need to wait for a Krishna to come and save them. It's time our Lakshmis became Kaalis."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news