Shashi Tharoor accused of abetting wife, Sunanda Pushkar's suicide
The Delhi Police have charged the Congress leader of abetting his wife's suicide in the year 2014
This photo taken on August 23, 2010, shows Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar at Sree Chitra Poor Home after their wedding reception in Thiruvananthapuram. File Pic/PTI
* In a blow to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Delhi Police on Monday charged the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member with abetting his wife Sunanda Pushkar's suicide in 2014.
* The chargesheet that Tharoor called "preposterous" was filed in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh. It mentions that the body of Pushkar bore "scuffle marks" when it was found in a luxury hotel room in New Delhi on January 17, 2014.
* The 62-year-old Congress leader took to Twitter in his defence, saying he had "taken note of the filing of this preposterous chargesheet". He said he intended "to contest it vigorously".
* Tharoor, according to sources, has been charged under section 306 and 498A of the IPC – pertaining to abetment to suicide and cruelty to wife, which entails a jail term that may extend to 10 years.
The chargesheet
The chargesheet filed by the Delhi police mentions, "The marks on Pushkar's body seem to have been caused due to scuffle between her and her husband Shashi Tharoor as per the statement of their personal attendant Narain Singh. However, this fact is being examined further."
