Shatrughan Sinha: Democracy relapses a lot

Questioning the prevailing democratic situation in the country, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, who has often spoken against the BJP government at the Centre, on Tuesday said democracy in India has "relapsed a lot". "Democracy has relapsed a lot. Some of the incidents that we have noticed were not desirable," said Sinha.

"This (Supreme Court judges coming out in public) was first time it happened in the history of Indian democracy. I am not saying what's right or wrong. I am saying how the situation came to a pass where they had to come out and talk to media. I feel very sad about it," Sinha said at an event organised by Calcutta Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Kumar Varma said the BJP, the largest party in the country now, would find difficulties in the next year's general elections to repeat its performance in the same magnitude as it did in 2014.

When asked about it, Sinha said, "Time will tell." Speaking on the controversy relating to the draft National Register of Citizens in Assam, he said: "Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that no genuine Indian would face any injustice. Others (people who were left out of the draft NRC) will have options to appeal. The matter is on way to getting resolved."

Criticising the Centre on demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), he said a "complicated GST" was rolled out when the country had "not fully recovered from the note-ban shock".

Sinha, however, categorically said he would continue with his party. Asked about efforts being made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to form a federal front, Sinha said, "I am not in the (proposed) front. I am technically and emotionally with the BJP. It is my first and last party. I only talk in favour of democracy and national interest."

