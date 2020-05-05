Shatrughan Sinha remembers Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and what made them special

The demise of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan not only shocked the whole nation but also left a void that can never be filled. Their contribution to Hindi Cinema will always be remembered. What made them stand out was their ability to transform and become the characters they were portraying on the celluloid. Nearly the entire Bollywood fraternity has paid them their tributes.

And now, talking about the two stars is another veteran Bollywood star, Shatrughan Sinha. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about them, he poured his heart out. He first talked about Rishi Kapoor and said, "After Rajendra Kumar and Rajesh Khanna, he became the poster boy of romance with his style. But Ranbir has big shoes to fill because baap baap hota hai. One can't compare the two at the moment."

He then went on to talk about Irrfan Khan and said, "Irrfan was a combination of struggle, determination and conviction. He made his dream come true through hard work. I watched Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium and his acting will be a textbook experience for a younger generation of actors."

Coming back to Rishi Kapoor, he and Sinha were very close friends and even shared screen-space in Manmohan Desai's Naseeb in 1981. Speaking of Irrfan Khan, Sinha worked with him too in 2004 in Madhur Bhandarkar's Aan: Men At Work.

