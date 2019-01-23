Sheena Bajaj gets married to boyfriend Rohit Purohit, see pictures and videos

television

After dating each other for five years, Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit have finally tied the knot

Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/zara.s.barring.

Television actors Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit have finally tied the knot with each other. After being in a relationship for five years, and battling all the ups and downs together, the couple took the plunge on January 22nd, 2018 in Jaipur. The pink city is the hometown of Rohit. The duo tied the knot in two ceremonies - both Punjabi and Marwari.

Sheena, who is also a fashion blogger, chose to wear a traditional red lehenga and blouse for her wedding day. Accessorised with heavy gold jewellery and the combination of perfect makeup, Sheena looked ethereal, while Rohit looked every bit handsome as he coordinated with wife Sheena in a red and gold sherwani as they swore marriage.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ #rohitpurohit #sheenabajaj A post shared by Rohit Purohit ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ (@iamrohit08) onJan 22, 2019 at 9:23am PST

Sheena and Rohit met on the sets of the show, Arjun, and ever since then, the duo has been together. The couple also threw a lavish haldi and engagement ceremony party two days ago. The bride was visibly delighted as she laughed and had a fun time with her friends and family. She looked exquisite in a pink and yellow lehenga, while Rohit chose a yellow sherwani with a beige Nehru jacket. Both Sheena and Rohit glowed with joy and excitement.

Now that Rohit and Sheena have become husband and wife, we wish them a glorious life ahead!

On the work front, Sheena was last seen in the shows Mariam Khan - Reporting Live and Laal Ishq, while Rohit portrayed the role of Alexander the Great in Porus.

