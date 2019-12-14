Sheena Bora case: FSL expert asked about entries written by hand

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A Forensic expert, who had analysed the purported remains of murder victim Sheena Bora, was on Friday questioned about the hand-written entries made in electropherogram, a graph used for analysing DNA profile, as part of his cross-examination in a court in Mumbai.

Shrikant Lade, assistant director, Forensic Science Laboratory, is being examined as a prosecution witness before special CBI judge J C Jagdale, in the Sheena murder case. Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea is a key accused in the murder case.

Lade had earlier told the court that the DNA analysis of Indrani's blood sample and the left femur bone found among the remains found in Raigad district revealed that Indrani was the biological mother of the deceased. Besides Indrani, he had also examined the DNA profiles of Indrani's biological son Mikhail Bora and an accused-turned approver Shayamvar Rai. During his cross examination on Friday, defence lawyer Sudip Pasbola questioned him about certain hand-written entries made in the electropherogram.

In response, Lade said that those hand-written entries were made by him as the print-outs taken from the machine were not clear. According to the CBI, Sheena, 24, was killed by her mother Indrani with the help of two others in April 2012 over financial and family disputes.

Her body was burnt in a jungle in Raigad district. It was exhumed in 2015 after the murder came to light. Indrani, 47, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Rai were arrested in 2015. Her then husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested later for allegedly being part of the murder conspiracy.

