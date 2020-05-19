Shefali Jariwala: Was paid Rs 7,000 for Kaanta Laga, my father was completely against it

For all those who are new to the party, they wouldn't know the kind of hysteria and popularity Shefali Jariwala saw back in 2002 when her song Kaanta Laga came out. That was perhaps the beginning of the trend of remixing classic songs for the newer generation. Shefali was an instant rage and even featured with Akshay Kumar in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi for the same song.

18 years later, she has gone on nostalgia mode and recollected the time when she shot for this song and how it made her the star she's today. Speaking to Times of India, she said, "I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies. But I wanted to do it because I was getting paid for it. I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV."

She also spoke about the strict opposition she faced from her father and added, "My father was completely against it. So first, I took my mom into confidence and then, we both convinced my father. And that song turned out to be such a hit that it was like a fairytale for me. It changed my life completely." And over the years, she has dabbled with multiple shows on television and the OTT platform.

Right from Nach Baliye to Baby Come Naa to, of course, Bigg Boss 13, she has done it all and always slew it!

