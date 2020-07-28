Shefali Shah pens a poetry on the joy of quarantine life, shares video

Actress Shefali Shah has penned a poem on the little joys of quarantine life. Her poem emphasises on the small pleasures of life being missed, in an Instagram post that reads: "Chalo na yaar phir wohi jaate hai..."

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial) onJul 26, 2020 at 9:54pm PDT

Among industry colleagues who loved Shefali's poetic burst was actress Divya Dutta. "Kitna sunder yaar (how beautiful, my firend)," she replied.

Many of Shefali's fans instantly connected with her poem. One follower even commented saying that "you made us realise what we miss so much".

On screen, Shefali will soon return in the OTT space with the second season of the web series "Delhi Crime".

Speaking more about the project, Shefali had said: " 'Delhi Crime 2' is currently in pipeline. It will explore a different case of crime. I feel blessed to be part of such crucial projects, which help in creating awareness among people."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news