Hair and There: Shefali Shah pens down a oh-so-relatable poetry and you have to watch it

The lockdown has brought the different sides of one’s personality out and for actress Shefali Shah, it certainly turned her into a poet that we are thankful for. With a trail of highly relatable expressions on her social media, Shefali has a very unique take on ‘good hair days’ of women and we love it!

Taking to her social media, the actress posted an unplugged version of herself as she shares her new poetry with us- “Hair and there (sic)".

In her poetry, she beautifully captures the many sides of womanhood, taking a ride at how that one strand of hair makes us different yet has a story to tell. Such, good and bad hair days!

Shefali Shah is one of the finest and most versatile actresses of the industry. Every performance of hers—be it Pyaari from Satya or Sumitra Thakur from Waqt or Neelam Mehra from Dil Dhakdane Do is a testimony of her sheer onscreen talent. Her most impactful projects include Juice, Once Again and The last Lear which also fetched her a National Award and not to forget, her hard-hitting web show, 'Delhi Crime' in which she portrayed the role of a cop and received appreciation for the same.

