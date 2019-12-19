Shefali Shah receives special gift from Priyanka Chopra

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shefali Shah received a surprise from Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for winning the Best Actress Award for the web show, Delhi Crime, at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore recently. She wrote, "Came home to such a lovely surprise. Of course, the flowers are beautiful but even more is the note. So heartfelt, thoughtful and sweet. Well, that's her. Thank you PC you made my day (sic)." Big B is known to send such gifts; it's PeeCee now.

Speaking of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the work front, she was last seen The Sky Is Pink, opposite Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar. Now, she is all set to make her digital debut with a Netflix film The White Tiger. The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's debut novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. The White Tiger will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav, apart from Rajkummar Rao. The film, to be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao, who was last seen in Made In China, will now be a part of RoohiAfza, Anurag Basu's untitled drama and Turram Khan.

