Shefali Shah's Once Again to release in theatres on December 8

Dec 06, 2018, 16:02 IST | IANS

Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi-starrer Once Again, an unusual love story, will have a limited theatrical release in metro cities on December 8

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi-starrer Once Again, an unusual love story, will have a limited theatrical release in metro cities on December 8. The movie, written and directed by Kanwal Sethi, was released via Netflix earlier. Sethi said in a statement: "'Once Again' is a lyrical ode to the fundamental and basic human emotions including love. Besides focusing on aspects such as loneliness in the urban cities, it depicts a story that resonates with everyone.

"This has reflected through the responses received by the film so far. I am extremely happy about the film's release through Vkaao and positive that theatrical audiences will also identify and relate with the film". The release through Vkaao, a joint venture of PVR and Book-My-Show for movies on demand, will begin with a special screening here on December 8 in PVR Juhu, followed by a question-and-answer session with the cast.

The film tells a mature love story of Tara, a widowed mother who runs a small restaurant and one of her customers, a popular film actor Amar to whom she delivers his daily meals. Tara has never seen him - except on the big screen. The film also features Rasika Dugal, Bhagwan Tiwari, Bidita Bag and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Shefali is delighted with the theatrical release of the film. She said: "The film has many nuances which are so delicate that they're meant to be seen on a big screen to soak in all the flavours. So, go watch 'Once Again' on the big screen". The Indo-German film is produced by Sanjay Gulati and Neufilm in collaboration with ZDF/ARTE. Gulati is confident the movie will garner a positive response with its theatrical release.

