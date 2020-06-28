Shekhar Suman: Just like Sushant, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression

The unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput shocked and saddened the Hindi film industry and the nation alike. He was 34. Condolences began pouring in from the Hindi film industry. Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, nearly everyone expressed their thoughts on his passing away.

Shekhar Suman, while speaking to Mumbai Mirror, also shared his thoughts, how Sushant was like a son to him, and made some startling revelations about his own son Adhyayan and how he suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts too. Speaking to the daily, the actor said, "Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father's pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts."

He added, "It was difficult for us to get my son out of that bad phase of his life. But now, after Sushant's death, I am scared and worried once again," he said. "I used to peek in his room just to check that he was okay. It has happened several times that I had opened his door to check on him at 4 or 5 o'clock in the morning, only to find him staring blankly at the ceiling. I used to ask him to sleep and that we all are there to stand by him."

Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with this movie, with Hindi adaptation by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.

For Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

Infographic/Atul Jain

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

