Shelling by Pakistan kills Indian Army jawan, injures four others

An Army jawan was killed while four others including a lieutenant were injured as Pakistani troops fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said



Kashmiri protestors run after police fire tear gas shells during a strike called by Kashmiri separatists against recent killings in Srinagar, on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

An Army jawan was killed while four others including a lieutenant were injured as Pakistani troops fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The cross-border shelling started in Krishna Ghati sector on Tuesday morning and continued for over two hours, resulting in injuries to five soldiers, including an officer, an Army officer said. One of the injured soldiers later succumbed to injuries at the military hospital.