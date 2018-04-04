Shelling by Pakistan kills Indian Army jawan, injures four others
An Army jawan was killed while four others including a lieutenant were injured as Pakistani troops fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said
The cross-border shelling started in Krishna Ghati sector on Tuesday morning and continued for over two hours, resulting in injuries to five soldiers, including an officer, an Army officer said. One of the injured soldiers later succumbed to injuries at the military hospital.
Hurriyat leader held
A Hurriyat leader, held last year for his alleged role in the Hawala transaction case, but released later on bail, has been detained under Public Safety Act for making provocative speeches, the police said. An advocate by profession, Devinder Singh Behl, who was arrested last year by anti-terror NIA sleuths, was detained for making provocative speeches at a public meeting.
