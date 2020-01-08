Sherlyn Chopra condemns the acts of violence at JNU; see post
Sherlyn Chopra has expressed her rage against the violence at JNU by urging PM Narendra Modi to take strict action against those responsible.
Delhi's renowned university, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has seen an act of terrible violence that has shaken the country to its very core. People, including celebrities from all quarters, have come out and condemned the violence and have supported the students at the university.
Prominent personalities have spoken out against those who have carried out this violence. Sherlyn Chopra, too, has expressed her rage against the violence at JNU by urging PM Narendra Modi to take strict action against those responsible.
She tweeted:
I urge our Prime Minister, @narendramodi to take strict action against all those who are instigating terror through acts of violence, vandalism and hooliganism.— SHERLYN CHOPRA (@SherlynChopra) January 8, 2020
Let us all condemn violence.
Enough is enough.
No more. #StopTheViolence pic.twitter.com/AXxiV3rhzq
Sherlyn, a producer-actor-director, doesn't like to be diplomatic when it comes to taking an unflinching stand against violence, terrorism and communalism. Her grit to take a firm stand against the ongoing acts of violence in the nation and to question the PM is commendable.
