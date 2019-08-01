Sherlyn Chopra fights trolls with rap

bollywood

Now, Sherlyn Chopra has made her official debut as a rapper with the single, Kataar, that drops online today

Sherlyn Chopra

She had put her rapping skills on display earlier, as she posted videos of impromptu raps to cheer Team India for the cricket World Cup or even encouraging citizens to cast their vote during elections.

Now, Sherlyn Chopra has made her official debut as a rapper with the single, Kataar, that drops online today. Revealing that she always harboured a love for writing poetry, Chopra reasons that rapping seemed to be natural graduation.

"The number showcases the significance of taking a firm stand against online abuse, bullying and trolling. The hook line that goes, 'Aap kataar mein hain, krupaya agle janam tak prateeksha karen' is a slap to the trolls who feel that a woman's sensuality and boldness is open to harsh judgment and moral policing."

Though the controversy's child has rarely been inhibited, she claims to enjoy the freedom of expression that the art provides her. "Rap has been about empowering myself. I have always been a fan of hip-hop. Eminem has had a huge influence on me."

