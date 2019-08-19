Sherlyn Chopra: Ram Gopal Varma wanted to cast me and release film in adult market

bollywood

Ram Gopal Verma, the director who gave us films like Rangeela and Satya, had reportedly offered Sherlyn Chopra a sex-based film in 2016.

Sherlyn Chopra/picture courtesy: Sherlyn Chopra's Instagram account

Sherlyn Chopra made her singing debut by releasing a rap song earlier this month. mid-day interviewed the actress where she shared some tidbits about her career, and how she started receiving offers for being intelligent and bold.

Revealing how different it was to release her first-ever singing video, Sherlyn Chopra said in an exclusive interview with mid-day: "The number showcases the significance of taking a firm stand against online abuse, bullying and trolling. The hook line that goes, 'Aap kataar mein hain, krupaya agle janam tak prateeksha karen' is a slap to the trolls who feel that a woman's sensuality and boldness is open to harsh judgment and moral policing."

The actress further added, "Rap has been about empowering myself. I have always been a fan of hip-hop. Eminem has had a huge influence on me."

In fact, she revealed how she was approached by Ram Gopal Varma for an adult movie, which she refused blatantly as it lacked storyline and character portrayal. The actress said: "At the time of releasing Kataar, I knew it is going to do well. Because the lyrics are amazing. The video is lit. Production values are amazing. I knew the audience will like it. This video is a firm unequivocal stand against online bullying, trolling, character assassination, slut-shaming, fat-shaming."

Check out how Sherlyn Chopra reacted on Ram Gopal Varma's film offer:

Sherlyn Chopra called the trollers, cockroaches who wait for an opportunity to slam people. She has also been cat-called online numerous times. She rapped a few lines in an exclusive video with mid-day. Speaking about her Bollywood plans, Sherlyn Chopra said how she rejects films which don't have a depth in the character.

"Ram Gopal Varma once offered me a sex-based film in 2016. I asked him, sir, where is the story? There are just sex scenes in the movie. I also asked can you make Rangeela 2, he refused it and asked me to work in this, as this is what he has. The way Sunny Leone has gained mileage in the adult film industry, even you can get fame," Sherlyn Chopra revealed.

Sherlyn refused his offer and said how Sunny Leone became popular after she entered Bollywood, and not by her previous career choices. Sherlyn Chopra also questioned why does he want her to leave Bollywood and work in an adult film industry?

Ram Gopal Varma, apparently, also told her how he believed in the adult film industry but Sherlyn Chopra refused the offer to start the career in the adult market.

