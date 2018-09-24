Shibani Dandekar to come out with a music show soon

music

Shibani Dandekar

Actress-singer Shibani Dandekar says she is planning a special show with her friend and singer Monica Dogra. "Monica Dogra and I have planned a show together which we hope to take to the stage soon so really excited about that," Shibani told IANS.

"Music is my life, so that journey will never stop," she added. Apart from music, Shibani has also made a place for herself as an actor after doing projects like Naam Shabana, Noor and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

"Well, I haven't done nearly close to as much as I would have liked. I have dabbled in it, but I need to do a lot more. So much is out there in terms of the kind of content that is being created for TV and for the web, so that's my main goal," she added. Shibani was last seen in chat show "Miss Field". The show was streaming on Gaurav Kapur's YouTube channel.

"'Miss Field' was such a gratifying experience in so many levels. Number one to work with Gaurav on something that has been his baby and to watch it grow and be a part of it has just been incredible.

"I'm his biggest fan and this has been a long time coming, so to see it come to life is just so great."

She dreams to be a "series regular on a Netflix or TV show in the US".

"That for me would be the ultimate," she added.

