Shikha objects to Zaan's sexist remark

Who said cricket is a man's game? Girls are a big part of Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's MTV BCL



Shikha Singh

Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's MTV BCL has always given equal weightage to both sexes and has never discriminated on the basis of gender. This is why when actor Zaan Khan tried to make a sexist remark, actor Shikha Singh objected, in a video, that has gone viral.

In a match between Mumbai Tigers and Kota Royals Rajasthan aired recently, there was some confusion over a ball and Zaan tried to get rid of the matter by saying that, "Ladki ka toh thodha chalta hai!" Immediately Shikha jumped in and said, "I protest! Zaan is making sexist remarks!" Well! It's clear that boys won't be having all the fun at BCL! Girls are equally important and equally strong at BCL and they prove it at every match!

