Shikha Talsania: Dad's only advice was go, have fun

I did a lot of research for the role and followed it up with few workshops," says Shikha Talsania — the latest to join the cast of Coolie No 1 — with a poker face. Before we can do a double-take, she bursts out laughing, "I'm kidding! The only training I did was flex my comedy muscles. Being on set of this film is an extended workshop of how to have fun with what you have and the only research I did was willingly watch all the David Dhawan entertainers again."

Shikha's father and one of Bollywood's favourite comedians, Tiku Talsania has been a constant fixture in David Dhawan's films. She is glad to take the association forward by joining Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit. "As an actor who devours comedy, being in a David Dhawan film was on my bucket list. With Coolie No 1, I am glad to tick that off. Dad was thrilled that I was going to be part of a film that he starred in, originally, and that I was going to be directed by his friend and long-time collaborator."

While Shikha — last seen in Veere Di Wedding (2018) — clams up when prodded about her role, she is happy to rattle off how she had a "blast" during the film's first schedule in Bangkok. "It's been a month since we started shooting but feels like it was yesterday." Ask her if her father shared precious words of wisdom before she reported to Dhawan's set, and she says, "The only advice my father gave me was — go, have fun!"

